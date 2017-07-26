WCSH
One dead, 7 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus

WKYC 10:27 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS - One man died and seven were injured Wednesday after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

According to officials, three of those injured are in critical condition. 

Columbus Fire Department battalion chief Steve Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” He added that the man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride. 

The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered all rides shut down at the fair for further inspection: 

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown also expressed his condolences via Twitter: 

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6. 

