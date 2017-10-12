UPDATE | Missing Ohio boy found dead

UPDATE at 3:58 p.m. Thursday: The Associated Press and NBC4i report that the boy was found dead inside the home where the other deadly shootings occurred. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the boy suffered gunshot wounds.

UPDATE at 8:47 a.m. Thursday: Authorities with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office say the missing boy has been found and recovered. No additional information was provided.

Original story below:

PEDRO, Ohio -- Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old Ohio boy who is believed to be in danger.

Devin William Andrew Holston went missing from a crime scene at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is why an endangered missing child advisory has been issued for numerous counties in southern Ohio.

The crime scene was a triple homicide in which three adults were found with gunshot wounds inside a trailer on state Route 93 in the city of Pedro in Lawrence County. A fourth victim suffered stab wounds to the head and neck and was taken to a hospital.

While officers were at the scene, they were alerted to Devin's disappearance. The Lawrence County Sheriff says Devin lived at the residence and had not been seen.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, was last seen on foot near state Route 141 and County Road 44 South after crashing his vehicle in a ditch there. He has not been located.

Devin is described as 4’8” tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The following counties are included in the endangered missing child advisory: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, Warren, Adams, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Morgan and Washington.

This is not an Amber Alert.

The identities of the homicide victims have not been released.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 740-532-3525.

