'Oh Baby!' Bangor firefighters share a big life experience together

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Firefighters are trained to respond to anything, but six firefighters in Bangor are all sharing in a life experience that no training can prepare you for: parenthood.

All of the births are within six months of each other.



"We don't have to pick a name yet,” Nick Chapman said. “We actually spent the last year and a half building an addition on the side of our house. That's how well we planned this one."

Chapman and his wife Danielle have two kids already. Not everyone planned like they did though.

“It was definitely unexpected but we're both extremely happy,” Brian Cochrane said.

Raising a family while putting your life on the line is not easy.



"When we come to work in the morning we're certainly thinking about our family,” Chad Bean said.

He and his wife are expecting their new baby on May 23. Another firefighter, Jared Willey, has been through the experience before, but said it does not get easier.



“It's tough when she needs help and I can't be there for her," Willey said.



“I worry about what could happen,” Danielle Chapman said.

"It's definitely tough but we're so proud of him,” Sherry Willey said.

And just like the job -- the veterans might be giving some advice to the new comers.



"It's gonna be fun to have all these babies running around and they're going to grow up together."

It is a journey they do not have to experience alone, and proves that heroes on the front lines have heroes at home too.



"She's definitely the hero. Not me,” Jared Willey said.

