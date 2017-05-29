Officer Stout released from hospital, fellow Officer Desjardins 'extremely critical'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- One of the two Fryeburg police officers hurt in Saturday’s violent boat crash on the Saco River left the hospital Monday.

Dale Stout, 51, was driving the patrol boat Saturday when it hit something in the water, throwing Stout and his trainee, Nate Desjardins, 20, from their boat

The officers were rescued by two men in a canoe , who helped call for help on Stout’s radio and waited with the men until another rescue boat arrived.

Stout and Desjardins were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Stout, a full-time firefighter in Biddeford, works for Fryeburg Police during summer months. Details of his injuries were not released to the public. According to his Facebook page, Stout attended Bangor High School and Eastern Maine Community College.

Desjardins remains in critical condition. He suffered intensive head trauma, according to a family statement given to NEWS CENTER Sunday.

“Nathan is the most caring and compassionate person I’ve ever known,” said friend Marc Lizzotte. He issued the statement on behalf of Desjardins’ mother, father and brother who’ve been by his side at the hospital. Saturday was Officer Desjardins’ first on-duty training day with Fryeburg police.

“Again we ask for everyone to please keep this amazing young man in your prayers and the entire Desjardins family.”

Desjardins is studying nursing at UNE. Danielle Ripich, the school’s president, said Monday, “Our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.”

