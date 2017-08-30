Offensive banners near UMaine campus removed

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People are complaining about what they describe as misogynistic banners that were hung from three different houses near the University of Maine campus last week -- even though they have been taken down, some feel there is still a lot to learn from the incident.
"I think it's very disgusting and irresponsible but I'm also not surprised that it happened," UMaine senior Sam Saucier said. Saucier was one of the first people to report the banners to school officials. One of them read "Honk if she's 18", another "Daughter-drop off"."My biggest concern at the moment was oh my gosh all of these students that are coming to UMaine for the first time, this is their first impression of it."
© 2017 WLBZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs