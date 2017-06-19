NOW: USS Fitzgerald Q&A

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise
-
Marinna Rollins' family reflects on her death
-
Police confirm the death of Rollins from suicide
-
Millinocket man killed while kayaking
-
NOW: Pot delivery in Portland
-
What does Real ID mean for Mainers?
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Family welcomes home rare identical triplets
-
Maine woman accused of shooting and killing dog
-
Health experts warning about new tick-related diseases
More Stories
-
Todd Gutner Blog - Dangerous StormsJun 19, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22Jun 19, 2017, 4:49 p.m.
-
Portland landlord's request for a new trial deniedJun 19, 2017, 5:11 p.m.