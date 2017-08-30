NOW Hit the Road: Gillette Stadium, baby!

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (Photo: Focus On Sport, 2017 Focus on Sport)

We're just ONE WEEK away from hanging the 5th banner and kicking off the Blitz for Six with the Patriots! And the NOW team will bring all the action to our viewers, live from Gillette Stadium.

At 5 p.m. on September 7, Amanda and Lee will kick things off with a tailgate edition of NOW. The rest of the gang will be inside the stadium and tailgating with fans in the parking lot. If you plan on going to the game, let us know!

NOW will have a Patriots special beginning at 7:30 p.m., ending right before the game begins. NEWS CENTER will broadcast the game against the New York Giants, so everything you need to start the season is in one place!

What do you think: will the GOAT lead to another Patriots Super Bowl victory this year? Vote in our Facebook poll and see what other Mainers think!

(Photo: 2017 Focus on Sport)

© 2017 WLBZ-TV