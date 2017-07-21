NOW: clammers priced out

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Police ID woman found dead in Wash. Co.
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
State police hold presser regarding discovery of body along Rte. 193 in Washington County
-
Lewiston apartment scam
-
Sen.JohnMcCaindiagnosedwithbraincancer
-
Sisters reunion
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Mill Shutdown
-
NOW: Baby seal rescued
More Stories
-
Kennebunk man sentenced for sexually abusing…Jul 21, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
-
State police identify woman found dead along Rte.…Jul 21, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Cancer patient's legacy will be helping others…Jul 21, 2017, 9:04 p.m.