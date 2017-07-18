N.H. man charged with OUI after crash in The Forks

(Photo: Somerset County Jail / Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

THE FORKS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from New Hampshire was arrested Monday and charged with an OUI after police said his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in The Forks.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said 25-year-old Jay Borden was the driver and sole occupant of a Subaru Forester that struck a utility pole on Route 201 sometime before 4 a.m. Monday, totaling the car and causing the pole to break and leave lines laying in the roadway.

Deputies also concluded in their investigation that a tractor trailer shortly after the crash had driven through the lines in the roadway and inadvertently caused more damage to equipment powering an unoccupied camp.

Police said Borden was unhurt in the crash. He was transported to Somerset County Jail where he later met bail.

He's expected in court Sept. 9.

