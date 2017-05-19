Fourth woman accuses President George H.W. Bush of groping in photo op
Selling Girls | 'Compassionate Cop' says victims need accountability and love
Selling Girls | One woman's story breaking free from sex traffickingSelling Girls | One woman's story breaking free from sex trafficking Jasmine Marino met her future pimp when she was just 19-years-old. She ended up working at a massage parlor in Kittery where she was sold for sex and never saw a dime of the money.
News
94-year-old Astros fan receives phone call to attend World Series94-year-old Astros fan receives phone call to attend World Series Monday 3News shared the Facebook video of Garza rooting for the Astros. "Come on, Astros!" Garza said in a video posted to Facebook. "Win this championship World Series, 2017!"
NOW
What would a possible Lewiston-Auburn merger mean for schools?What would a possible Lewiston-Auburn merger mean for schools? The answer might surprise you...
Nation-Now
Man locked in store's beer cooler stays, drinks all nightMan locked in store's beer cooler stays, drinks all night MARSHFIELD, Wis. (The Daily Tribune) — A 38-year-old Wisconsin man who got locked in a convenience store's beer cooler overnight didn't despair: He decided to enjoy the experience, according to police.
Local
Lawmakers: High user fees could hurt Acadia, national parksLawmakers: High user fees could hurt Acadia, national parks
207
Misery wants company at the Penobscot TheatreMisery wants company at the Penobscot Theatre BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Penobscot Theatre Company is in the midst of a show it holds dear to its heart… Misery. The play is based on the novel written by Stephen King - one of the Bangor company's biggest supporters.
Local
Halfway There: Lillith's journey through gender reassignmentHalfway There: Lillith's journey through gender reassignment
Special-Reports
Continuing Coverage | Anthony Sanborn Conviction ReviewContinuing Coverage | Anthony Sanborn Conviction Review Anthony Sanborn is the first convicted murderer in Maine ever released on bail. He’s hoping this hearing will lead to him remaining free.
News
Border patrol agents waited outside hospital room to detain 10-year-old-girl with Cerebral PalsyBorder patrol agents waited outside hospital room to detain 10-year-old-girl with Cerebral Palsy US immigration agents follow undocumented 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy to the hospital and wait to detain her after her surgery.
News
Father quits job to qualify for Medicaid to receive cancer treatmentFather quits job to qualify for Medicaid to receive cancer treatment A San Antonio family says they are caught in a terrible situation because of an illness. The father has cancer and no insurance to cover treatment costs. He says that the only way to save his life is not to work.
Nation-World
2,800 JFK assassination files released; new details on plots2,800 JFK assassination files released; new details on plots The files contain new details about plots to take out Castro and other communist leaders, alleged warnings that Kennedy would be targeted, and Oswald's visit to Mexico City
Local
Mother daughter duo arrested,charged with selling Oxycodone in MaineMother daughter duo arrested,charged with selling Oxycodone in Maine The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Carol Day, 69, of Jefferson and her daughter Kimberly Reynolds,53 of Waldoboro. Police say the pair sold pills in Lincoln and Knox counties over the past year.
Local
Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino has short life and tastes Unicorn-awfulStarbucks' Zombie Frappuccino has short life and tastes Unicorn-awful
Local
Rockport man said, ‘I think I have to kill my mom,' according to documentsRockport man said, ‘I think I have to kill my mom,' according to documents According to documents, Krause told a teacher at Oberlin College, "I think I have to kill my mom", his mom said she thought Krause had joined a cult.
Blogs
Gutner Blog - Blustery Beast...Gutner Blog - Blustery Beast...
Nation-Now
