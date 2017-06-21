NEWS CENTER strikes a pose for National Selfie Day

Pat Callaghan and Cindy Williams have been anchoring partners for 27 years but it is rare that Lee Nelson can accompany them at night.

(NEWS CENTER) — Time to get your selfie on and not feel guilty about it.

Wednesday is National Selfie Day giving us all the perfect excuse to use that front facing camera without feeling funny about it.





National Selfie Day started in 2015 and is celebrated by countries around the world who have adopted the fad and participate regardless of geography.

While selfies have been around since the 1800's, the term and practice of taking ones own picture was not common place until the 2000's.

The term 'selfie' was first used by photographer Jim Krause in 2005. Before Facebook was the dominant online social network that it is today, selfies were common on platforms like MySpace.

Now selfies are everywhere we look; most millennials have more pictures of themselves on their phones than they do of friends and family.

So whether you are feeling serious or silly, sad or sophisticated, snap a selfie today and just embrace the fad that may well outlive us all.

© 2017 WCSH-TV