NEWS CENTER in 60 seconds; Thursday, Jan. 27

(NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage says he believes he was set up in his town hall in Biddeford last night. He was interrupted several times by people challenging him on immigrations, his budget and the ballot questions.

Today his DHHS Commissioner, Mary Mayhew is asking the Trump administration for permission to put limits on Mainecare. They include work requirements and time limits on benefits for people she called able bodies adults.

17 people who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest and blocked Portland's Commercial Street could have disorderly conduct charged dropped if they meet with the police chief.

Both sides are saying this is a win since they will have the chance to discuss their concerns and air out their differences.

Maine is bucking the national trend; home sales are skyrocketing here while the national numbers aren't moving much,

Today is the day to buy seadogs tickets. They are doing the temperature promotion where they take the temperature at 9:00 which was 38 degrees and multiply it by 10. Since it was 38 degrees at 9 am, tickets are $3.80 for all home games if you purchase them today.

Check out this really cool tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, whose TV show forged the way for many women in the workplace. Women who appreciate that legacy gathered in Monument Square to toss their hats in the air just like Mary did in the open to the Mary Tyler Moore show.

