New technology could lead to faster cancer diagnosis

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Every year, 1100 women in Maine are diagnosed with breast cancer. But new technology could better the odds of beating the disease.

The Eastern Maine Medical Center will soon offer a 3D mammography for patients.

The machine can detect any abnormalities in dense breasts which often go undetected using the current 2D system.

A new 3D- breast biopsy is also being used at EMMC to detect cancer faster by using advanced X-Ray technology.

Physicians say these new tools will improve EMMC's ability to provide a diagnosis in the least invasive manner possible.

“When we started with 2D, we were ahead of the game… 3D we were lagging a little bit,” said Elaine Chambers, nurse manager at EMMC. “So, it's nice to say, for our patients in Maine now, we can offer the best standard there is in mammography and I'm very proud to offer that.”

Both services will be available this summer at their campus on state street and at the EMMC Healthcare mall on Union Street.

