New program to save on college tuition

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – As college tuition continues to rise, there is a new program to help alleviate some financial stress for families.

The Bangor High School Business Academy allows its students, as early as freshmen, to begin taking classes that expose them to a variety of business and accounting concepts. Not only does the program help determine their career interests but the courses count for college credit at several universities in the state.

The classes are held at Bangor High School and on the campus of Husson University.

Depending on the program of study, students entering college could receive credit for up to 30 credit hours. College credit in offerings beyond business can be earned by successfully completing advanced testing programs that determine a student’s level of knowledge in art history, languages, biology, chemistry, physics, economics or history.

Program organizers say it is a great way to accelerate degree studies and reduce the cost of College. By coming to College with credits already earned, students spend less time earning their degree, spend less on room, board and books during their college years.

