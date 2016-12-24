NEW POTATO

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Maine Christmas Song (2016)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Waterville man busted for heroin trafficking
-
ELLE-Gardner
-
Checking on mountain snow conditions
-
Another dispute over legalizing marijuana
-
Family defends accused hit-and-run driver
-
Family to Smith: Stop avoiding the truth
-
Maine businesses booming for holiday season
More Stories
-
Holiday dining guide: Maine restaurants open on…Dec 24, 2016, 8:57 a.m.
-
Cory's Blog: A few drops, a few flakes, SaturdayDec 23, 2016, 7:39 a.m.
-
LePage: 'Lot of votes" cast unlawfully in Maine, around USDec 24, 2016, 11:29 a.m.