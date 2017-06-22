NEW: Missing kayaker found safe, never knew his mayday was heard

PETIT MANAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The kayaker who went missing off the coast of Milbridge was found safe and reportedly never knew anyone was looking for him, according the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the man broadcasted a mayday three times at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after his boat capsized.

A Marine Patrol Officer reportedly located the man after recognizing his voice in the mayday call. That officer was then able to get a hold of the man.

Officials said the man was able to swim to Bois Bubert Island where he reportedly rested before kayaking back to his cabin on Petit Manan Island.

The man was reportedly wearing a life jacket and never knew the signal had been heard.

A Canadian air force aircrew, a Maine Marine Patrol aircrew, and three Maine Marine patrol boat crews all assisted in the search of a more than 275 square mile area.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV