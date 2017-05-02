National Monument hearing
Governor LePage is still pushing to have the designation of Maine's Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument reversed. The Governor took that fight to Capitol Hill today, testifying at a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing.
WCSH 7:41 PM. EDT May 02, 2017
