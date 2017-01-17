WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

Was weekend sighting repeat performance for Florida gator?

Florida alligator sighting gets nationwide attention.

Grady Trimble, WCSH 7:23 PM. EST January 17, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. (Grady Trimble/WTSP) -- An encounter with a massive alligator at Circle B Bar Reserve has gone viral.
 
Now, people are drawing comparisons to another crazy encounter at the park in April of last year. Several people, including Polk photographer Alex Figueroa, spotted a huge gator eating another, smaller gator.
 
"There is a clear message when we see alligators acting aggressive between one another, that's between them," Gary Morse of Florida Fish and Wildlife said at the time of the 2016 encounter. "Don't try to interact with them, just observe."
 
 
 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories