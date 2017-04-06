U.S. launches military air strikes in Syria

(Photo: via NBC News)

(NEWS CENTER) — The United States military has launched air strikes in Syria following a chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed at least 100 people Tuesday.

NBC News reports citing officials that at least 50 Tomahawk missiles were fired, intended for a single target — Ash Sha'irat in Homs province in western Syria.

That target is home to an airfield from which the U.S. believes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fired the banned weapons.

In a statement Thursday night, President Trump said the strike was in the "vital national security interest" of the United States.

The president also called on "civilized nations" to join the U.S. in "seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

The missiles hit at 8:45 p.m. ET, which is early morning Friday in Syria.

"We pray for the lives of the wounded," Trump said. "As long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will in the end prevail."

