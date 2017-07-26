WCSH
Close

Things looking up as Los Angeles Zoo unveils baby giraffe

The Associated Press , WCSH 7:01 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Things are looking up at the Los Angeles Zoo, where visitors are getting their first glimpses of a baby giraffe.

The female Masai giraffe born July 11 made its public debut Wednesday. Still without a name, the giraffe already stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 156 pounds.

It’s the second baby born to mother Zainabu and father Philip.

Masai giraffes, native to eastern Africa, can grow up to 17 feet tall and weigh 1,700 pounds.

PHOTOS: LA Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories