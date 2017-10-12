Two dead after attempted prison escape in N.C.

(Photo: Amber Stickle)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WVEC) -- Two people are dead and several others injured after inmates attempted to break out of an Elizabeth City prison.

The Department of Public Safety has released that no inmates escaped during an incident that injured at least 10 people at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

According to police, the inmates started a fire in the prison's sewing plant around 3 p.m., where approximately 30 inmates work.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

After starting the fire, several inmates attempted to escape the prison but were caught.

The fires were put out just before 5:30 p.m. but the correctional institution remained under lockdown.

Peter Sengenberger with Sentara Healthcare said that 10 people were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Three of those people were transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Two people have died, but the condition of the others has not been released. Family and friends wishing to visit the patients must bring government-issued IDs and know the patient's full name.

Lockdowns at Northside Elementary School, Elizabeth City Middle School, and Pasquotank County High School were lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

Students were dismissed, but those who ride the bus were required to have a parent at home when the bus arrived. If they did not, the bus driver took them back to the school.

After school events and athletics at all three schools were canceled.

The correctional institution can hold approximately 900 inmates, according to Thursday's inmate count, Pasquotank CI is housing 729 people.

As of 7:30 p.m. all inmates have been accounted for, but the prison remains on lockdown.

Pasquotank CI remains on lockdown. No inmates have escaped. Three counts conducted have confirmed no missing inmates. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017





