Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 50, wounds more than 200

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01 People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.



Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.



Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.



The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

