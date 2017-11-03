Raccoon gets stuck in Ill. sewer grate, officers come to rescue

(Photo: Zion PD via NBC)

ZION, Ill. (NBC) — A raccoon in Illinois had obviously been doing a little too much dumpster diving, and definitely paid the price for overeating.

The chubby creature recently got stuck in a sewer grate in a suburban Chicago neighborhood.

Police in Zion, Illinois, quickly came to its rescue, but it wouldn't budge from the grasp of the grate.

Reinforcements from the public works department were called in and the predicament was eventually resolved.

True heroes for sure.

Police said their furry friend "was no worse for the wear."

