President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath has confirmed.

Bush, 92, is being treated at Methodist Hospital but is doing fine, his spokesman said.

“He is already well on the path to recovery and going home,” McGrath said.

No other details have been released.

The former president was in Methodist for several days back in January for pneumonia. He was on a ventilator and in ICU but rallied and had been doing fine.

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, were honored during the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.

