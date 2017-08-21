Police: Barcelona attacker has been shot down

TOPSHOT - Forensic policemen arrive in the cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 80 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Regional police have confirmed that the fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot down in a small town outside the city.

In a tweet, the Catalan regional police say Abouyaaqoub was the suspect wearing an explosives belt who was shot Monday afternoon in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona.

Catalan police confirm that the man shot down in #Subirats is Younes Abouyaaqoub, the main suspect in last Thursday's attack in Barcelona — Catalan Government (@catalangov) August 21, 2017

Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed 13 people and wounded over 120.

