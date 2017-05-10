Missouri mom forced to uriniate in cup on United Flight

(Photo: NBC)

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) — They say when you've got to go...you've to go! Unless, of course you're on an airplane and the 'Fasten Seatbelt' sign is on.

A United Airlines passenger says when she tried to go to the bathroom a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat.

Nicole Harper was headed from Houston to Kansas City.

The nurse and mother of two says she's lived with an over active bladder her entire life.

She says when she told the flight attendant that she either needed to go to the restroom or she needed a cup, she was given a cup.

Harper filed a complaint with United Airlines and the Department of Transportation.

Harper says other people around her did not understand that she did not have control over the situation. She says the airline needs to focus on customer service.

United Airlines released a statement stating they have reached out to Harper.

