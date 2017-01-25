Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement Award onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images via WNBC)

(WNBC/Eric L. Hinton) — Mary Tyler Moore, who will forever be known to a generation as the woman who could "turn the world on with her smile," died Wednesday. She was 80.

"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum in a statement. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 29th, 1936, Moore was the star of two widely popular television shows decades apart. She played Laura Petrie, wife of Dick Van Dyke, on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" which ran from 1961-66. Moore won Emmys in 1964 and 1966 for her work.

Four years later Moore took center stage in the critically acclaimed "Mary Tyler Moore Show" which ran from 1970-77.

Surrounded by an all-star comedy ensemble that included Edward Asner, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Ted Knight and Betty White, the show was a fan favorite and critical success. Moore won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in 1973, 1974 and 1976 for the show, which aired it's final episode in 1977.

Moore was also an acclaimed film actress, appearing in dozens of films and scoring a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1981 film "Ordinary People."

Off screen Moore was part of a power couple duo as wife to former NBC CEO and Chairman Grant Tinker. The couple married in 1962 and divorced in 1981. Tinker died in November, 2016.

Diagnosed with Diabetes at 33, Moore dedicated much of her life to educating others about the disease. She wrote about her struggles eight years ago in her book, "Growing Up Again: Life, Love, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes."

