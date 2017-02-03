Maine Sen. wants Maine to adopt REAL ID

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine driver's licenses are no longer accepted as identification to enter military bases or some other federal facilities.

That’s because Maine does not comply with the federal government’s Real ID law.

That 2005 law was aimed at tightening requirements for licenses nationwide, in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and other terrorism concerns.

The bigger worry now, however, is for next year, when Maine licenses will no longer be accepted at airports, or at train or bus stations for ID to travel.

So Democratic Senator Bill Diamond is sponsoring a bill in the Legislature to order the state to comply with Real ID.

It would actually repeal a ten year old state law against the federal program. Opponents of real ID say they still have a lot of worries about privacy being compromised by Real ID. But Diamond says the most important concern is making sure Maine people can travel.

Maine is one of five states in violation of the federal law. A public hearing on the proposed law is expected later in the month.

