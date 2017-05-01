Lack of easily discoverable sexual assault stats in Maine schools, per AP

(Photo: Assoicated Press)

(NEWS CENTER) -- There is a nationwide response to a report that was published Monday by the Associated Press. According to the report, there were 17,000 official reports of sexual assault on students in school before college.

Unlike very recent strides that have been made to require universities to report the number of sexually based assaults that occur on campuses in a given year, there is a lack of national requirements associated with reporting kids in grades K-12.

Like many issues, systems to respond and report sexual assault amongst mostly minors attending school varies from state to state.

In Maine, the Department of Education does collect and data related to sexual harassment but does not specifically identify sexual abuse. Perhaps more alarming, is the fact that none of Maine's state law enforcement agencies have relayed easily distinguishable findings to the National Incident-Base Reporting System related to attacks in elementary and secondary schools in the last couple years. The lack of this metadata management could limit the authorities' ability to quickly identify anomalies of sexual abuse inside Maine schools.

© 2017 WCSH-TV