Maine ACLU warns Mainers about travelling to Texas

(NEWS CENTER) -- The ACLU has issued a blanket warning to Mainers who could be planning to travel to Texas. Their travel advisory is urgent because of the passage of SB4, a law that enables law enforcement in Texas to investigate a person's immigration status during routine traffic stops.

The Maine Chapter of the ACLU has joined 17 other state affiliates who are concerned about the protection of both American citizens and legal immigrants. The ACLU of Maine has cited that almost 900-hundred US citizens have been detained from 2008-2012.

Their response to the future enforcement of SB4:

“The ACLU will fight this law in the courts and in the streets. Until we defeat it, every person traveling to Texas should be aware of the risks,” said Alison Beyea, executive director of the ACLU of Maine. “Every interaction with law enforcement could potentially become an interrogation into their citizenship or an illegal arrest.”

