Machete pulled on soldiers in attack at Louvre

PARIS, FRANCE - FEB. 3: French Elite police officers stand in front of the Louvre . A French soldier opened fire on a man who alledgely attacked a security patrol whilst trying to gain acccess to the museum. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

PARIS (AP) - Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre museum on Friday was carrying two machetes and shouted "God is great" in Arabic.

Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers.

One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him. A soldier was slightly wounded.

