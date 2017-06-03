WCSH
Close

London Bridge van collision, nearby stabbings declared 'terrorist incidents' by police

Chris Costa, WCSH 10:23 PM. EDT June 03, 2017

LONDON (NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities have declared the violent incidents at both London Bridge and Borough Market as "terror incidents."

London's Metropolitan Police responded late Saturday night to multiple security incidents across the city — first, reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians on London Bridge just after 10 p.m. BST, then reports of stabbings in Borough Market.

Police said multiple casualties were reported, according to The Associated Press, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

An official with the London Ambulance Service later confirmed to NBC News that at least 20 patients were taken to six hospitals across the city following the attack, and that more were treated on scene.

Police ruled the incidents as terror-related shortly before 12:30 a.m. BST.

A separate incident at Vauxhall was confirmed by police as a stabbing, but not believed to be connected to the other two incidents.

The London Ambulance Service also tweeted about its response to the incidents:

President Trump tweeted his support:

It followed a tweet about the United States borders:

Other major United States cities have responded to the incidents in London.

Borough Market is a food market believed to be in existance for more than a thousand years. It's just blocks away from the south side of London Bridge, which connects the city's Southwark and City neighborhoods.

London's Metropolitan police urged the public to remain calm, but be alert and vigilant, posting graphics advising citizens to Run, Hide, Tell.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories