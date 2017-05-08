WCSH
Close

Liberal candidate polls strong as South Koreans vote

WCSH 5:56 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Koreans are choosing their next president between a conservative who declared the election a "war of regime choices" and the liberal front-runner looking to overturn a decade of right-leaning rule.
 
Tuesday's election is the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that toppled Park-Geun-hye, who is now jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges.
 
Liberal Moon Jae-in was the clear favorite as conservative forces struggled to regroup after Park's corruption scandal. Conservatives worry that a Moon presidency might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.
 
Voting stations are set to close at 8 p.m. and exit poll results are expected soon afterward.
 
The winner will be sworn in after the National Election Commission confirms the result early Wednesday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories