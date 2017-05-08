Liberal candidate polls strong as South Koreans vote

A South Korean man cast his vote in a polling station on the presidential election on May 9, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Koreans are choosing their next president between a conservative who declared the election a "war of regime choices" and the liberal front-runner looking to overturn a decade of right-leaning rule.

Tuesday's election is the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that toppled Park-Geun-hye, who is now jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges.

Liberal Moon Jae-in was the clear favorite as conservative forces struggled to regroup after Park's corruption scandal. Conservatives worry that a Moon presidency might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.

Voting stations are set to close at 8 p.m. and exit poll results are expected soon afterward.

The winner will be sworn in after the National Election Commission confirms the result early Wednesday.

