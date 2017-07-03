Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington D.C. before Independence Day

(Photo: Humane Rescue Alliance)

(NEWS CENTER) — An injured bald eagle was rescued in Washington D.C. over the weekend just days before the country it symbolizes celebrates its 241st birthday.

Animal welfare officers from the Humane Rescue Alliance responded Saturday to reports of an injured bald eagle in southeast D.C., showing signs of troubled breathing, lethargy and being unable to fly.

The national bird was safely taken in by officers and transported to City Wildlife, a wild animal rehabilitation center.

Humane Rescue Alliance provided an update Monday, saying the bald eagle was "bright and alert" following a morning examination.

Bald eagles, once endangered, are no longer on the federal list of threatened and endangered species, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Forty years ago there were less than 30 nesting pairs in Maine. Now it's estimated there are more than 900 pairs. The resurgence is something the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife considers one if it's most remarkable conservation success stories.

