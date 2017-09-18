Georgia Tech tells students to stay inside due to violent protests

(Photo: Courtesy Maxim Mints via USA TODAY)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech officials are urging students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus after the death of a student who authorities say was advancing on officers with a knife.

The university issued the emergency alert Monday night, shortly after a vigil was held to honor the life of 21-year-old Scout Schultz.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the protests.

Police shot and killed Schultz late Saturday night. Investigators have said Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says three suicide notes were found in Schultz’s dorm room.

© 2017 Associated Press