For the first time, Lady Liberty depicted as African American on a coin

(USA TODAY/Sean Rossman) — The U.S. Mint is celebrating its 225th anniversary by minting a commemorative coin which depicts Lady Liberty as an African American.

The 24-karat gold coin's heads side shows Lady Liberty in profile and wearing a crown of stars. The years 1792, when the Mint was founded, and 2017 also are printed, along with the phrase, "In God We Trust."

The opposite, or tails side, features a soaring eagle and the inscriptions "United States of America," "E Pluribus Unum" and the coin's face value, $100.

The heads side of the coin was designed by Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Justin Kunz. The tails side was designed by Mint designer Chris Costello.

The Mint said it will announce more about the coin before its April 6 release. The coin is the first in a series to feature a different version of Lady Liberty. In subsequent coins, she'll be featured as Asian-American, Hispanic-American and Indian-American among others.

Meanwhile, the coins will be made with .9999 fine 24-karat gold at the West Point Mint. The coins weigh one ounce each and will come in a wood presentation case, an anniversary booklet and certificate of authenticity.

Mint spokesman Michael White said the gold coins will be sold for about $1,500, a price based on the price of the medal. The Mint, White said, also will sell silver versions of the coin, which will cost about $40 to $50. Both can be purchased at the Mint's website, www.usmint.gov come April 6.

Congress created the Mint in 1792 by passing the Mint Act, which also established the first mint in Philadelphia. During a Thursday news conference to unveil the coin's design, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Sarah Bloom Raskin said the first coins, half dimes, were struck in 1793 and were believed to be made out of silverware donated by first President George Washington and his wife Martha.

Today, the Mint stands as the nation's only manufacturer of legal tender coins.

