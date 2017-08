(Photo: EBU via NBC)

VARMLAND, Sweden (NBC) — Check out this footage of a rare white moose in Sweden that's gone viral.

The BBC says there are only about 100 white moose in the country. According to the BBC, "the moose aren't albino, but grow white fur from a genetic mutation."

Albino animals are pure white with pink or red eyes.

