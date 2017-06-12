Dept. of Defense identifies US Army members killed in Afghanistan

US Army emblem

(NEWS CENTER) -- Three US soldiers were killed by gunfire last weekend in Afghanistan. On Monday, the Department of Defense released their identities and bare details about the event.

"Operation Freedom's Sentinel" was in progress the Peka Valley which is within Nangarhar Province on the eastern edge of Afghanistan.

Soldiers killed in the operation were:

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland;

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina

Further information about the incident that led to their deaths has not been released. The incident is under current investigation.

