Dallas police: Firefighter shot, transferred to hospital

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say a firefighter has been shot and is being transported to a local hospital.

Dozens of police vehicles are swarming a residential neighborhood near Interstate 30. The Dallas Police Department tweeted that a member of Dallas Fire Rescue had been shot, but no details about the circumstances have been confirmed.

Police said the firefighter was being taken to a hospital early Monday afternoon. Police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene, though no other details were immediately released.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.

