Corey Feldman launches fundraising campaign to 'bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring'

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Corey Feldman attends the Ovation TV premiere screening of "Art Breakers" on October 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation, 2015 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) — Corey Feldman believes the time has come to share his truth.

The actor, who gained notoriety as a child in movies like The Goonies and Stand by Me, says he wants to "break the dam of silence" for himself and victims by making a film that, as he puts it, "will be the most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it.

"I will make the film, I'll direct the film, I'll produce the film and I will self-distribute it to guarantee that it gets a theatrical release with your donations," he says. "Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team that I need to protect my family until the project is released."

To help fund his project, an Indiegogo page has been created with a goal of raising $10,000,000. As of Thursday morning, pledges totaled more than $91,000.

Feldman claimed "the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was, and is, and always will be pedophilia," in his 2013 memoir Coreyography.

In the book, he asserts that the battles with addiction that plagued his friend and co-star, Corey Haim, stemmed from childhood sexual abuse at the hands of powerful men in the film industry. Feldman also alleges that he was molested as a teenager.

"I'm coming to you today to talk to you about what's on everybody's mind," Feldman begins in a YouTube video spanning nearly seven minutes. "I told everybody a few days ago that I had a plan to try and hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics of what we’ve been discussing."

Feldman says he desires to "change the entertainment system as we know it" and to "bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I've been aware of since I was a child."

"Right off the bat, I can name six names — one of them who is still very powerful today," he adds. "And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios."

Feldman explained to his Twitter followers that he was "WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION!" on Oct. 19.

THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 20, 2017

In the video, he says that making his intentions known has put him at risk and has turned his life to "utter chaos." Feldman describes what he calls a "near-death experience" when "two trucks came speeding" at him on a crosswalk.

"It's not easy. I've been living in fear and been living with this my entire life," Feldman says. "As most victims have, I've been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I've been degraded at great levels. Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I've been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me, all because they fear what I know as the truth."

Feldman was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and speeding when his tour bus was pulled over for exceeding the speed limit on Oct. 21 in Mangham, La.

Because the charges were misdemeanors, Feldman was able to pay a fine of $640 instead of posting bond Police Chief Perry Fleming told The News-Star.

In a series of Twitter posts, Feldman told fans he wasn't arrested or put in jail but received a misdemeanor charge because a member of his crew had medical marijuana with a legal California prescription.

Feldman said he was charged because it was his bus.

Feldman's rep did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Contributing: Ashley Mott

