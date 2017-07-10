Caught on camera: Tenn. cyclist hit by passing vehicle

(Photo: Facebook via WSMV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (News Channel via WSMV) — A Tennessee cyclist was hit by a car Saturday, and the whole incident was captured on video.

Tyler Noe and fellow triathlete Greg Goodman were riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Nashville. Goodman was wearing a GoPro on his helmet when he captured Noe get hit by a passing vehicle.

Noe said it happened in the blink of an eye. He amazingly did not suffer serious injuries.

The two cyclists are hoping that sharing their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.

