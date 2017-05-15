Bus carrying 26 kids on DC field trip overturns in MD

(Photo: Courtesy: NBC 10 Philadelphia)

(NECN) -- At least two people were injured when a bus carrying 26 Pennsylvania school children overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, state police said.

Authorities say the bus headed to Washington, D.C., on a field trip when it and another vehicle crashed near exit 89 in Havre de Grace, just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said one child and one adult were flown to the hospital.

Other passengers suffered minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises, and were taken to the hospital by ambulance or evaluated at the scene. No deaths have been reported. Three chaperones and a driver were also on the bus.

Click RIGHT HERE for entire article on NECN.com

Copyright 2017 NECN