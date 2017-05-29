Boater 'covered in blood' after Great White catapults on boat in New South Wales

(Photo: Marine Rescue NSW)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A distress call was placed after a Great White Shark launched itself on to his "not-so-large" fishing boat.

The incident happened to a fisherman, who has not been identified, off the coast in New South Wales, Australia.

According to the report, filed by the volunteer group Marine Rescue New South Wales , a 9-foot Great White Shark catapulted right over his engine onto his vessel.

The fisherman, who has not been identified, was knocked to the deck of his own boat by the flying shark. Fortunately, he managed to separate himself from the flailing fish and radio for help. He had multiple lacerations on his arm from the impact, which were attended to by responders.

