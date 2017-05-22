WCSH
'A number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert: UK police

The Associated Press and Liam Nee, WCSH 7:13 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

LONDON (AP) - Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

