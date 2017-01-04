76 injured in NYC commuter derailment

Seventy-six people were injured when a Long Island Rail Road train derailed during morning rush Wednesday, authorities said.
The derailment occurred at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal, the New York Fire Department said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, FDNY said.
"Anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal," the railroad said in a tweet.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs