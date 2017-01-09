16 women plan to file sex-abuse suit against USA Gymnastics team doctor

Larry Nassar (Photo: WILX via NBC News)

(NBC News/Tracy Connor and Hannah Rappleye) — Disgraced doctor Larry Nassar — who is already facing federal child-porn charges, a state sexual-abuse rap, and a lawsuit by an Olympic medalist — is about to be sued by 16 former patients in federal court.

Lawyers for the accusers are set to announce the new case against Nassar, who treated America's top gymnasts for years, at a press conference Tuesday in Michigan.

Although Nassar traveled widely as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics, he had a sports medicine practice at Michigan State University, which will also be named in the federal lawsuit.

The scandal broke in September, when two former patients told the Indianapolis Star they were molested by Nassar under the guise of invasive medical treatments.

Since then, up to 60 ex-patients have filed police complaints against the physician. Three of them have filed lawsuits against Nassar and USA Gymnastics or Nassar and MSU in state court in California.

In November, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who took over the investigation, filed charges against Nassar, alleging that he molested a family friend for years, starting when she was 6 years old.

Then, last month, federal prosecutors charged Nassar, 53, with possession of child pornography, and an FBI agent testified that tens of thousands of images were found on disks and drives discovered in a trash can outside his house and inside his home.

