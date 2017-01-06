1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

(Photo: NBC Miami)

(NBC News/Tom Winter and Kerry Sanders) — A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing one of them, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside an airport terminal. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and "everyone is running." He later tweeted that "all seems calm."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

