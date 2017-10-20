What I wish I knew: Breast cancer warriors share survival wisdom

An estimated one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime, according to U.S. health statistics. For men, it's one in 1,000.

It is a diagnosis that, for many, carries a fearful uncertainty about the journey through treatment and recovery.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We invited breast cancer warriors to share their wisdom in a unique and introspective way -- through letters to themselves.

Each survivor wrote a letter answering the question, "Knowing what you know now as a survivor, what would you tell yourself on the day the doctor delivered the diagnosis?"

Each letter was deeply personal, but also incredibly hopeful.

We share their words of strength, support, and even humor, because they may be the words you or someone you know needs to hear as the journey begins.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA