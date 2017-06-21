Valedictorian goes off script, so the school cut his mic

Wyoming Area High School senior Peter Butera knocked his school's administration at his graduation speech. They cut his mic. (Photo: Peter Butera to USA TODAY)

Not long after valedictorian Peter Butera referred to the "authoritative attitude" of his Pennsylvania high school administrators, teachers and school board members did the school pull the plug on his graduation speech.

Literally. They cut his mic off part-way through his speech, a fitting end to the 18-year-old's ongoing battle with Wyoming Area High School administrators over the power of student government.

"Despite some of the outstanding people in our school," said Butera, his voice booming through speakers, "the lack of a real student government, combined with the authoritative attitude that a few teachers, administrators, and board members have, prevent students from truly developing as leaders."

That's when his voice fell silent, as captured on now-viral video. He was no longer projecting, but he continued to speak until one of his principals ushered him off stage.

The cut-mic moment ended up being Butera's mic drop. The crowd erupted into cheers and his classmates gave him a standing ovation. As he walks off stage, one man is heard shouting, "let him speak."

Instead of silencing Butera, the act amplified his intended message to millions, instead of only those at the small ceremony in northeast Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday evening, after the speech became famous overnight, he finished his speech on Jimmy Kimmel Live. What he would have said he posted to his Facebook page.

"Hopefully for the sake of future students, more people of authority within this school will prioritize the empowering of students as well as preparing them to further their educations," the speech read. "Because at the end of the day, it is not what we have done as Wyoming Area students or athletes that will define our lives, but what we will go on to do as Wyoming Area alumni."

That message, Butera said, was his intent, not to criticize the school. He wants a better student government moving forward. In his tenure as class president, he complained student government extended no further than painting signs and decorating for school dances.

"That's not what real leadership is," he explained.

Among Butera's battles with the school was over a decision to institute school uniforms. Butera organized students in opposition, but the school board passed the measure anyway.

Butera left the problematic part of his speech out of the draft he submitted to the school ahead of the ceremony, knowing it would be reviewed.

"I didn't anticipate them being happy about it," he said. "That goes hand in hand with the students not having power."

He was a little surprised they cut his mic.

"I wasn't sure what the reaction would be going in," he said. "Ninety-nine percent of the reactions have been positive and supportive, which I think speaks to the truth in what I said."

The school's superintendent has set up a meeting with Butera on Monday to address his concerns. Superintendent Janet Serino didn't respond to a call from USA TODAY, but stood by the decision, telling the Washington Post, “the young man submitted his graduation speech to his principal and delivered a speech different from the speech that was submitted."

Butera, who will study business at Villanova University, said he doesn't like the attention and has been turning down a lot of interviews.

"It's kind of taking away from the purpose of my speech," he said.

