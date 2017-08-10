Trump: Maybe my 'fire and fury' threats weren't touigh enough

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons.

Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

The president was addressing reporters during his vacation at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers.

It's the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces "retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before."

North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation.

Trump also suggested that the Senate's top Republican should step aside if he can't pass Trump's legislative agenda.

He said, "You can ask the question" about whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should remain in his position if he cannot pass a plan to repeal and replace health care, change the tax code and move an infrastructure proposal.



Trump has been sniping at McConnell for several days on Twitter, a reaction to McConnell's earlier remarks that the president was new to Washington and doesn't realize how difficult it is to pass legislation.

© 2017 Associated Press